KARACHI: Cricket has become the talk of the town as sports lovers are enjoying the action-packed Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition.

Two matches are scheduled today at the National Stadium Karachi.

The first match will be played between two-time PSL champion Islamabad United and high-flying Lahore Qalandars at 2:30 pm while the second match will be played between unbeaten Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at 7:30 pm.

Defending champions Multan Sultans are on top of the PSL points table, winning all the matches they have played in the tournament.

While Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, and Peshawar Zalmi have four points each and are placed on the second, third and fourth spots respectively.