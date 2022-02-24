With only two matches left before the final of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the anticipation among fans has increased by manifold.

Defending champions Multan Sultans have already booked their place in the final after triumphing over Lahore Qalandars by 28 runs on Wednesday.

Today, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, who finished at the third and fourth spot on the points table, respectively, will be up against each other in eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The team that wins Eliminator 1 — either Islamabad United or Peshawar Zalmi — will take on the losing side from the Qualifier — Lahore Qalandars tomorrow.