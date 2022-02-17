As the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is moving towards the playoffs, the level of excitement among cricketers, fans, and analysts has increased by manifold.

PSL fever has gripped the nation as it continues to dominate trends on social media.

In today’s clash, red-hot Islamabad United will lock horns with Yellow Storm Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore at 7:30 pm.

The United are currently at the third spot of the points table, while the Zalmi is at the fourth spot.

Both the teams seek to strengthen their position at the points table.