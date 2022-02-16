LAHORE: With only a few more days left for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League to end, excitement among cricket lovers has increased by manifold.

In today’s clash, pointless Karachi Kings will lock horns with table-topper Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore at 7:30 pm.

Defending champions Multan Sultans became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing PSL.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings made PSL history after losing seven consecutive matches and became the only team in the seven editions of the tournament to achieve the feat.