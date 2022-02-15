Pakistan Super League (PSL) fever has the nation gripped as the tournament continues to dominate trends on social media since it started last month.

One match is scheduled today at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Wahab Riaz-led Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators in their second fixture (against each other) of the PSL seventh edition today at 7:30 pm.

Former champions — Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators — will be aiming to remove ifs and buts from their way to the playoffs.

Both the teams have six points from seven games each but Gladiators are ahead of Zalmi based on net run rate (NRR) and currently placed at the fourth position in the points table.