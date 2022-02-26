LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi Friday lauded Lahore Qalandars’ skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi for a “great display of captaincy” after the home reached the final of the Pakistan Super League’s seventh edition.

On Friday, David Wiese’s last-over heroics at the Gaddafi Stadium against Islamabad United took Lahore Qalandars to a six-run victory in the second eliminator of the tournament.

The do-or-die match between the two sides was a staggering see-saw battle as both were unwilling to give up till the very end, as fans witnessed one of the most scintillating contests in the history of PSL.

Today I witnessed one of the best matches in the PSL history. Congratulations @lahoreqalandars on a well deserved win! Great display of captaincy by Shaheen throughout the tournament. Good luck to both of the finalist teams . Thank you Saad for the dinner 😊 pic.twitter.com/FNw18SVoKl — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 25, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Boom Boom Afridi posted photos of him watching the match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United along with his friends.

“Today I witnessed one of the best matches in the PSL history. Congratulations Lahore Qalandars on a well-deserved win!” he said.

Afridi also hailed Shaheen’s captaincy throughout the PSL 7 and wished good luck to the finalists.

“Great display of captaincy by Shaheen throughout the tournament. Good luck to both of the finalist teams,” he wrote.

Defending champion Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns on Sunday for PSL 7 title.

In December, Shahid Afridi had said that Shaheen Afridi did not pay heed to his advice regarding accepting the leadership role.

Afridi, speaking during a program on a private television channel, had said: “I had advised Shaheen to wait for a year or two before accepting captaincy so that he can focus more on his bowling. But since he is also an Afridi, he didn’t listen to me.”

“Having said that, I’m happy that he has decided to accept this responsibility and I hope that he proves me wrong,” the former skipper had said.