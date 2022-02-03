Following Lahore Qalandars victory against Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs last night, skipper Shaheen Afridi appreciated his team Thursday morning on their “fantastic team effort” in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“Very good win last night!” Shaheen wrote on Twitter, sharing pictures from last night where the players can be seen celebrating after their second victory of the season.

Shaheen wrote: “Fantastic team effort throughout which made it even better with @FakharZamanLive as a usual hero with the bat.”

Fantastic team effort throughout which made it even better with @FakharZamanLive as usual hero with the bat and special mention to our emerging star @ZamanKhanPak for his first MoTM award. Long way to go, young man! Keep it up. 👊❤️#MainHoonQalandar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HxiBhuWTgH — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) February 3, 2022

Last night, Qalandars’ Zaman Khan took three wickets for Lahore and was awarded the Man of the Match for his remarkable performance.

Skipper Shaheen also appreciated the young star and gave a special mention to the emerging star.

“Long way to go, young man! Keep it up,” he said, congratulating him on his first award.

Fakhar Zaman’s third consecutive half-century and Qalandar’s bowlers helped Lahore defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs. The team managed to grab the second spot on the PSL points table.

The Qalandars will now face Islamabad United at National Stadium Karachi on February 5.