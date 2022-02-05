KARACHI: Islamabad United has won the toss against Lahore Qalandars and decided to field first in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Two-time PSL champions Islamabad United are playing their fourth fixture today and are eyeing the first spot on the points table.

Qalandars will be under extreme pressure as United has shown sheer dominance when the two sides have met in PSL, but an improved and in-form Lahore Qalandars today’s clash is going to be an exciting one.

Possible playing XI:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Mubashir Khan, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood