KARACHI: Usman Shinwari will play in place of Mohammad Ilyas for the Karachi Kings throughout the rest of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition.

The PSL technical committee approved Shinwari as a replacement player for Ilyas in the Karachi Kings squad after the bowler was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Ilyas suffered a severe shoulder injury, but came back despite it after receiving treatment to bowl two overs in the Kings’ last match, a statement from the franchise read Thursday.

“MRIs have confirmed the worst and he has been advised rest for the next six weeks and shall be leaving for his home in Peshawar tomorrow evening,” it said.

Amir ruled out

Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir, who was nursing a side strain for the last week or so, had aggravated his back injury during rehab and will no longer be available to participate in the remainder of the PSL 7, the statement said.

“Amir has always been a King, and the team wishes him the best in recovering to full fitness as he returns to his family soon,” it added