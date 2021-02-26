One of the most exciting fixtures of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is scheduled to take place tonight when Quetta Gladiators take on Peshawar Zalmi in the eighth fixture of the 2021 tournament at National Stadium Karachi.

The two teams are known for their nail-biting contests from the previous editions of the league. They have faced each other 15 times in PSL history, with the Gladiators winning eight matches while Zalmi prevailing in the other seven.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side is, however, yet to secure a victory in the ongoing tournament. They lost both their matches in PSL 2021 so far against defending champions Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

Zalmi, on the other hand, won their first match on Tuesday against Multan Sultans after successfully chasing the massive 194-run target. The team had lost its first match on Sunday against the Qalandars.

While Zalmi’s bowling is a concern, their batting makes up for it. Meanwhile, Gladiators look a relatively weaker side this year with an imbalanced squad, having expensive fast bowlers and inconsistent batting line-up.

Chris Gayle will also be not available for the team as he has been called back by for national duty.

The match starts at 8pm and will be broadcast live on PTV Sports.

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (C), Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Ben Cutting, Anwar Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Naseem Shah, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Usman Shinwari, Tom Banton, Chris Gayle, Arish Ali Khan, Saim Ayub, Abdul Nasir, Qais Ahmad, Dale Steyn, and Usman Khan.