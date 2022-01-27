ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that holding the entire Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the country in the year 2020 has helped bring international cricket back home on a large scale. ?

In a series of tweets on his official handle, he said “we (in recent years) hosted South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Marylebone Cricket Club, PSL, Kashmir Premier League (KPL), adding that Australia, England, and New Zealand are touring Pakistan this year.

“And the wait is over as Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultan and Islamabad United are all set to bring us some exciting cricket – full of passion, enthusiasm, Jazba & Junoon, he said.

Faisal Javed Khan who is also Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting expressed his best wishes for the PSL 2022 mega sports event.