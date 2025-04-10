The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will begin tomorrow (Friday), with the opening ceremony to be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad United is the only team to have won the PSL 3 times (2016, 2018, 2024) while Lahore Qalandars have won the title 2 times (2022, 2023).

Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan, while Lahore Qalandars will be led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, both teams have the services of experienced domestic and foreign players.

Islamabad United has played a total of 100 matches in the PSL so far, out of which they have won 55, lost 44 and tied one match.

Lahore Qalandars have won 40 of their 94 matches, lost 51 and drawn 3.

PSL 10 will feature some of the biggest names in cricket commentary, including former England captain Sir Alastair Cook and former MCC president Mark Nicholls. Various initiatives have been taken to engage fans in the PSL, including the first-ever full Urdu commentary in every match, prizes through raffle tickets during matches and the introduction of innovative player tracking technology.

Viewers will be able to enjoy high-quality coverage with 32 cameras and cutting-edge technology in this PSL, and the event will be broadcasted worldwide on various channels and digital platforms.

Defending champions Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan says he is excited to put on a good show in front of the fans.

Multan Sultans captain Muhammad Rizwan says that PSL has become a huge brand that every family in the country has supporters of different teams while all the fans wait for this league for the whole year. Whoever wins the tournament will be successful for this country.

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel says that the last few seasons have not been good for Quetta and like all other teams, we have also tried our best to assemble a quality squad. We are hopeful of playing well this time and entertaining the fans.

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi says that one of the main goals of Lahore Qalandars in PSL has been to prepare and bring forward quality players and we will continue to stick to this goal in the 10th edition of the league. Hopefully, our team will perform well this season.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam says that this season we are focusing on what we lost in the last two editions and not repeating the same mistakes. We have strengthened our core in both bowling and batting departments so that we do not struggle at any stage of the game.

Karachi Kings vice-captain Hassan Ali says that Karachi Kings have changed their combination to bring firepower to their batting and we intend to play aggressively from the start because power play is the key to increasing your chances of winning.