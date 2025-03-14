Karachi: The nationwide tour of the HBL PSL 10 trophy under the Pakistan Cricket Board has begun, for the first time in national history, the trophy traveled from a private educational institution in Hyderabad.

On Friday, the trophy was unveiled at the local private educational institution Foundation Public School in Hyderabad. The students expressed immense joy after finding the PSL trophy in their midst and took selfies with it.

In the second phase of its national tour, the trophy will be taken to various places in Karachi on Saturday. The trophy will be kept for exhibition at the city’s famous Friar Hall. The Luminara Trophy will travel to 11 cities across Pakistan until March 29. After the city, the trophy will travel to Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Islamabad.

Salman Naseer, Chief Executive Officer, HBLPSL, said, “This trophy tour is a celebration of Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities and most importantly its deep passion for cricket. The aim of this country tour is to fulfill our desire to increase the physical reach of HBLPSL across Pakistan.

He added that in the first phase, the trophy will be displayed from the vibrant streets of Karachi to the historical sites of Lahore and will also showcase the picturesque landscapes of Pakistan, with the trophy also visiting more historical and iconic locations.

This trophy tour is our way of returning the love to the fans who have been the heart and soul of HBLPSL over the past decade. Their unwavering support increases the spirit of our players and makes this league one of the best leagues in the world. In the first phase, the trophy will be displayed in Lahore on March 16 and 17. The trophy will be displayed in Multan on March 18, Bahawalpur on March 19, Faisalabad on March 20 and Peshawar on March 22 and then in Islamabad on March 23.

It should be noted that the trophy of PSL 10, which started on April 11, was unveiled in the sea in a unique way yesterday. After unveiling the trophy in the deep waters of the Arabian Sea with the cooperation of Pak Bahira, it was handed over to the PSL stakeholders.

Earlier, a foreign diver recovered a treasure by diving deep into the open sea. Former Test captains Moin Khan and Sarfaraz Ahmed were also present on this memorable occasion. The 10-kg trophy made of silver has more than 22,000 zircon gemstones.

The 10th edition of the HBL PSL will be held in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – from April 11 to May 18. The opening match will be played between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.