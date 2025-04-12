Quetta Gladiators defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs in HBL PES 10. In the second match of the event played in Rawalpindi, Peshawar Zalmi team was bowled out for 136 runs in 16 overs while chasing 217 runs.

Saim Ayub was the standout for Peshawar Zalmi with his 50 runs. Hussain Talat 35, Mitchell Owen 31, Mohammad Haris 13 and Sufyan Muqeem 1 were out while five players including captain Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Max Bryant, Alzarri Joseph and Mohammad Ali returned to the pavilion without scoring any runs.

For Gladiators, Abrar Ahmed took 4 wickets, Mohammad Amir and Usman Tariq took 2 wickets each and Kyle Jamieson took 1 wicket.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators, batting first at the invitation of Peshawar Zalmi, scored 216 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in the stipulated overs.

For the Gladiators, Saud Shakeel scored 59 runs and Finn Allen scored 53 runs. Hassan Nawaz was dismissed for 41 runs.

Kaushal Mendis returned to the pavilion not out for 35 runs and Rayleigh Rossouw scored 21 runs.

For Peshawar Zalmi, Ali Raza, Sufyan Muqim and Al-Zari Joseph took 1 wicket each.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam won the toss and decided to field first. He said that he would try to take the wickets of the opposing team early and make a winning start.

On this occasion, Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel said that they will try to win the match, the squad is strong and they want to give a big target.

Quetta Gladiators squad:

Captain Saud Shakeel, Finn Allen, Hassan Nawaz, Kaushal Mendis, Riley Russo, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Jamieson, Abrar Ahmed, Muhammad Amir, Usman Tariq

Peshawar Zalmi squad:

Captain Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Muhammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Hussain Talat, Al-Zari Joseph, Muhammad Ali, Sufyan Muqim, Ali Raza