Peshawar Zalmi is batting in pursuit of the target in the second match of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Earlier, in the match being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Quetta Gladiators, batting first at the invitation of Peshawar Zalmi, scored 216 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in the stipulated overs.

For the Gladiators, Saud Shakeel scored 59 and Finn Allen scored 53 runs. Hassan Nawaz was dismissed for 41 runs.

Kosil Mendes returned to the pavilion not out for 35 runs and Rayle Rossouw scored 21 runs.

For Peshawar Zalmi, Ali Raza, Sufyan Muqim and Alzarri Joseph took 1 wicket each.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam won the toss and decided to field first. He said that he would try to take the opponent’s wickets early and start off on a winning note.

On this occasion, Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel said that they will try to win the match, the squad is strong and they want to set a big target.

Quetta Gladiators Squad:

Captain Saud Shakeel, Finn Allen, Hassan Nawaz, Kaushal Mendis, Riley Russo, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Jamieson, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq

Peshawar Zalmi Squad:

Captain Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Max Bryant, Mitchell Owen, Hussain Talat, Al-Zari Joseph, Mohammad Ali, Sufyan Muqim, Ali Raza