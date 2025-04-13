In the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League being played in Rawalpindi, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and invited Qalandars to bat first.

Lahore Qalandars opened the batting at the invitation of the Gladiators, and Fakhar Zaman and Muhammad Naeem came out to open. Muhammad Naeem played an innings of 10 runs and was clean bowled by Abrar, thus the first wicket of Qalandars fell for 17 runs.

Lahore Qalandars squad

Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafiq, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Jahan Dad Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Rashid Hussain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi are included.

Quetta Gladiators squad

Saud Shakeel, Finn Allen, Hassan Nawaz, Kaushal Mendis, Riley Russo, Shoaib Malik, Fahm Ashraf, Aqeel Hussain, Muhammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq are included.

Points Table

Quetta Gladiators are at the top of the points table with 4 points, having played one match and won.

Islamabad United are at the second place with two points, having also won one match. Similarly, Karachi Kings are at the third place, Multan Sultans are at the fourth place, Lahore Qalandars are at the fifth place and Peshawar Zalmi are at the sixth place.