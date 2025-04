Karachi Kings have won the toss and elected to bat in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10. In the eighth match of the event played in Karachi, Karachi Kings captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bat. It should be noted that both teams had to lose to Lahore Qalandars in their last match.

Squad: Karachi Kings: David Warner (captain), Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), James Vince, Muhammad Riazullah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Nabi, Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hassan Ali, Mir Hamza

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (captain), Finn Allen, Hassan Nawaz, Kaushal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Rylee Russo, Khawaja Nafi, Faheem Ashraf, Shaun Abbott, Muhammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Majid