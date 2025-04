In the 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi has added fast bowler Ehsanullah to its squad.

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi said that Ehsanullah is welcome to Team Zalmi. Director Cricket Peshawar Zalmi Muhammad Akram said that Ehsanullah has been with us and in touch for two months. Ehsanullah is an asset for Pakistan. We will support him. He said that Ehsanullah has been added to the squad by Peshawar Zalmi in the supplementary pick.