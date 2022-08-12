Sawat: On Friday, a sizable crowd protested in the streets of Swat it against presence of militants in the mountains adjoining the town, stating that they would never permit anybody to undermine the “hard-earned calm” in the area.

We want peace in Swat and “No to terrorism” were the slogans of the rallies, which took place close to the Matta Chowk of Khwazakhela tehsil & Kabal Chowk in Kabal tehsil.

The protesters were spotted walking through the districts’ markets while carrying white and black flags. Additionally, they shouted, “We demand peace in Swat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

People of Swat will not be duped once more by any elements, the demonstrators, who were headed by civil society leaders Dr. Amjad Ali, Advocate Ali Namdar, Ghairat Yousafzai, Ibne Amin Yousafzai, Rehmat Ali, Fawad Khan, Ehtishamul Haq, Mehtab Khan, Anwar Ali, and Aftab Khan.

We are a peaceful people that seek lasting peace at any costs. These individuals must understand that we have achieved peace by unending efforts, and we’ll not permit anybody to ruin it, Ali added in his speech to the crowd.The locals, he said, had cultivated peace and over years and were not prepared to be disgraced, displaced, or slaughtered.