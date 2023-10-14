In the wake of Israel’s relentless siege and intense bombing of the Gaza Strip as a response to Hamas attacks, thousands of Pakistanis took to the streets to express their solidarity with the Palestinian people. The protests, held after Friday prayers, spanned various cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and the capital Islamabad. This blog post sheds light on the widespread demonstrations and the calls for support for Palestine.

Protests Across Pakistan: A Resounding Voice Against Israel’s Actions

Political and religious factions united to stage numerous demonstrations, prominently featuring the burning of US and Israeli flags. The protesters aimed to convey a powerful message to their rulers, urging them to stand with Palestine and oppose Israel and America.

Voices from the Streets: A Plea for Solidarity

A protester from Peshawar’s historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar spoke out, stating, “We came to the streets to make our rulers realize that they don’t need to be scared of the US and that the public wants them to be on the side of Palestine — not Israel and America.” This sentiment echoed across the protests, resonating with the collective desire for Pakistan to align itself with Palestine.

Afghan Cities Unite: Pro-Palestinian Rallies Organized by Taliban Authorities

In a show of unity, people gathered in the Afghan cities of Kabul and Jalalabad for pro-Palestinian rallies organized by Taliban authorities. Speakers addressed the crowds, affirming their support for Palestine and denouncing the unjust actions taking place in the region. The rallying cry, “Palestine you are not alone, we are with you,” reverberated through the air, embodying the spirit of unity and compassion.

A Plea for Solidarity: Standing Together in Challenging Times

“We are poor, but we will do whatever we can. We can’t do much today but use our feet and stand in your support,” one speaker emphasized, underscoring the sentiment that compassion and solidarity transcend material wealth.

International Outcry: Condemnation and Calls for Action

The Pakistan government strongly condemned the “indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force by Israeli authorities” and decried “the inhumane blockade and collective punishment by Israeli forces.” Simultaneously, the United Nations called upon the Israeli army to rescind its order for the immediate relocation of 1.1 million people from north to south Gaza, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Gaza in Crisis: A Cry for Humanity

The Gaza Strip, a densely populated and impoverished territory, has been under a land, air, and sea blockade since 2006. Israel’s recent actions have exacerbated the dire situation by cutting off essential supplies, including water, electricity, and food. The enclave is now in a state of siege, urging the world to stand in solidarity and take collective action.

In conclusion, the widespread protests across Pakistan and the solidarity expressed by its citizens send a powerful message of support to the Palestinian people. As the international community unites against the unjust actions unfolding in the Gaza Strip, it becomes imperative to advocate for peace, justice, and the rights of the Palestinian population.