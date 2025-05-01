NEW YORK :Sean “Diddy” Combs “committed crime after crime” for two decades but thought his “fame, wealth and power” put him above the law, a prosecutor told jurors Thursday as the hip-hop mogul’s sex trafficking trial shifted to closing arguments.

“That stops now,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik said. “It’s time to hold him accountable. It’s time for justice. It’s time to find the defendant guilty.”Combs, 55, sat with his head down as Slavik highlighted testimony and evidence from the seven-week trial that she said proved sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and other charges. Wearing a sweater and khakis, he sometimes scribbled notes to his lawyers and shook his head as Slavik played one of his audio messages for the jury.

“Over the last several weeks, you’ve learned a lot about Sean Combs,” Slavik said, launching into a nearly five-hour presentation. “He’s the leader of a criminal enterprise. He doesn’t take no for an answer. And now you know about many crimes he committed with members of his enterprise.”Among the proof, Slavik argued, was evidence that Combs kidnapped an employee, was involved in setting rapper Kid Cudi’s convertible ablaze, bribed a hotel guard and carried out “brutal crimes at the heart of this case — sex trafficking.”

Combs "again and again forced, threatened and manipulated" his ex-girlfriends Cassie and Jane into "having sex with escorts for his own entertainment," Slavik said, her lectern directly in front of jurors.

The prosecutor said Combs forced or coerced Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, and Jane, who testified under a pseudonym, to engage in dayslong sex marathons known as “freak-offs” or “hotel nights” with drugs, violence, or by threatening financial harm or the release of video recordings of some of the hundreds of encounters.