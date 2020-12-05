KARACHI; Panic was caused in Accountability Court (AC) on Saturday when a witness revealed that he was diagnosed with coronavirus a few days ago.

The dramatic situation occurred during the hearing of illegal plots allotment corruption reference against Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal.

The prosecution team presented a witness before the court for a statement who was already suffering from coronavirus. The situation caused panic in the court room and he was asked to leave immediately.

Later, the court summoned more witnesses against Mustafa Kamal and others on December 23.