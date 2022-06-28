Washington DC: At the prestigious Johns Hopkins University today, Ambassador masood Khan spoke to 80 international students. He stated that the US and Pakistan are engaged in a structured dialogue to advance their relationships in the fields of pharmaceuticals,

diagnostics, commercial cooperation, public-private dialogue to increase bilateral trade and investment in the healthcare sector, and cooperation in pandemic prevention.

According to the ambassador, Pakistan is also attempting to strengthen institutional ties between the National Institute of Health, Ministry of National Services & Regulations, and the CDC (Centre for Disease Control). Pakistan would also invite and work with US pharmaceutical companies to boost its biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

“We are grateful to the United States for contributing 62 million COVID vaccines, which is a significant amount,” the ambassador stated.