Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will be used higher in the batting order when Pakistan’s Men in Green take on New Zealand in the second game of the tri-nation series on Saturday at Hagley Oval, according to Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Babar and Shadab’s great batting performances and the bowlers’ outstanding performances helped Pakistan defeat New Zealand by six wickets and win two games in a row.

Following the game, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a video of Babar speaking: “Shadab and Nawaz were supposed to be the top performers. We are aware of Shadab’s potential, which is crucial to us.””Shadab does not frequently visit, so we intended to take advantage of him today. He and Shadab’s combination gave us a boost and looked good and aggressive against the bowlers “Babar continued.

Babar added that winning at your opponent’s house gives you a tonne of confidence after the victory.

Every team member is doing well and giving their all, “Added the 27-year-old.