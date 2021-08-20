ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said promoting a completely independent, responsible and an impartial media in the country is the foremost priority of the government.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Friday which was briefed about the steps taken to evacuate foreign journalists from Afghanistan and facilitation being extended to them.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain informed the meeting that a special cell has been set up in the Information Ministry for the facilitation of foreign journalists in view of situation in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister applauded the steps taken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for facilitation of international journalist community.