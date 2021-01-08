ISLAMABAD : The famous actors and production team of Ertugrul Ghazi (a popular Turkish TV series) arrived in Islamabad and visited National Highways and Motorway Police central Police office on a short visit on Friday on the special invitation of IG NHMP, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam.

Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway police welcomed the Turkish team in a special ceremony, organised by NHMP. Additional Inspector General Kahlid Mehmood, DIG Sajjad Afzal Afridi, DIG (O & E) Jan Muhammad, DIG North Zone Wisal Fakhar Sultan, DIG Motorway Ashfaq Ahmed Khan and other senior officers were also present in the ceremony.

Executive producer Tekden Films, Mr. Kemal Tekden producer of the series Ertugral on Turkish national television network (TRT1) thanked the NHMP for the warm welcome and appreciated the Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam’s efforts. He said motorway police is doing very good job under the command of Kaleem Imam and appreciated the performance of NHMP.

Giving a detailed briefing on the National Highways and Motorways Police’s IG NHMP, Dr.Syed Kaleem Imam said that it was an honor for the National Highways and Motorways Police that the production team and actors of the historical Turkish drama Serial visited the Motorway Police Headquarters. He further said that Motorway Police considered as a model institution of Pakistan.

Honesty and good morals are the distinguishing features of the officers of this institution, due to which this institution has become a symbol of pride for the entire country and its good name is a matter of honor and pride for the entire nation. Motorway Police is one of the best institutions in Pakistan. The National Highways and Motorways Police is one of the 15 leading police agencies in Pakistan, performing its duties efficiently on national highways and motorways.

The Motorway Police is controlling about 1 to 1.2 million traffic on daily basis. He further added that the National Highways and Motorways Police is an important law enforcement agency which provides honesty, courtesy and prompt assistance to passengers while travelling on Motorways and National Highways. The main objective of the National Highways and Motorways Police is to provide timely and immediate assistance to passengers traveling on National Highways and Motorways in any difficult time.

The CEO Ansari films, Dr. Kashif Ansari said that the services of Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam as the IG of Sindh in the past will always be remembered. Executive Producer Kamal Takden appreciated the services of the Motorway Police led by IG Syed Kaleem Imam. Actor Jalal, who appears in the role of Abdul Rehman in the play, also praised the motorway police and chanted “Long live Pakistan”. At the end, Inspector General Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam presented souvenirs to the distinguished guests by the National Highways and Motorway Police.