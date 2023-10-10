Let the arguments be completed before the questions, Chief Justice’s dialogue with Justice Muneeb, what is the point of sitting on the bench if I will be prevented from asking questions? Justice Munib’s

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar clashed in the hearing on the petitions against the Practice and Procedure Act in the Supreme Court.

The full court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa heard the petitions.

During the hearing, lawyer Faisal Siddiqui said that the word ‘law’ in Article 191 means that it is giving some kind of legal authority, there is a separate section for the definition of words in the Supreme Court Rules.

The Chief Justice said that you should not answer every question, Mr. Siddiqui, you should focus only on your arguments, the case is being heard for 4 hearings and many cases are pending, I request my fellow judges to hold back your questions. Everyone on the bench wants to ask questions, but let the arguments of the lawyer be completed. Despite four hearings, it is our performance that one case is not over. If you answer every question, your arguments will not be completed, in all other cases. The cross-case is being heard.

Hearing Procedure Act: Parliament has enacted legislation in good faith, Chief Justice

Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that you are trying to say that the definition of law is mentioned in the Supreme Court Rules, just explain what the law means in Article 191.

On Justice Munib’s question, the Chief Justice said that if you have already made up your mind, then you will write it in the decision, and you will let the lawyer give arguments as he wants. Let me ask a question, the Chief Justice replied that of course you can ask but first the lawyer should complete the arguments.

The Chief Justice said that if Faisal Siddiqui does not complete his arguments, then we will always hear the same case, so you should complete your arguments first.

On this, Justice Muneeb said that I am a part of this bench and it is my privilege to ask questions.

What happened at the last hearing?

In the hearing yesterday, Chief Justice Qazi Qaiz Isa remarked that Parliament has enacted legislation with good intentions. If a patient is dying, can a person who has medical understanding allow the patient to die just because he is not a doctor?

The Chief Justice said that the Parliament is told that the number game should be complete but one person comes and rubber stamps the Parliament.