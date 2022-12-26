By Sardar Khan Niazi

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has rightly said that Pakistan’s prosperity lies in the complete elimination of terrorism from its soil.

Terrorist groups have linkages with each other and utilize each other’s areas for recruitment and training, exchanging illegal weapons, engaging in joint planning and ventures, and providing administrative and other logistic support.

After causing mayhem in KP, the TTP has hit the federal capital. One police official embraced martyrdom and eight others including four civilians, received injuries after a suicide bomber reportedly blew himself up in the I-10/4 Sector on Friday.

The blast took place when the ICT personnel stopped a suspicious vehicle during checking near Street 31 of the I-10/4 Sector. As the vehicle stopped, the suicide bomber exploded himself. The police were on alert as it had a tip-off that some anti-state elements could carry out subversive activities to achieve their nefarious designs.

The timely and effective action of police officials did avert the federal capital from an eventual disaster. The Eagle Squad intercepted the suspicious vehicle that was exploded by an alleged bomber, who died on the spot.

Following the incident, the police have stepped up security arrangements across the Federal Capital to avoid any untoward incident.

Issuing the ‘red alert’ in the Capital.

It is welcome news that Inspector General of Police Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has directed a crackdown against vehicles plying without registration numbers and unauthorized number plates.

He has also issued a warning that there will be no permission to carry any weapon, advising motorists to keep documents of their vehicles and identity cards with them to avoid any inconvenience.

He also asked proprietors to register their tenants with respective police stations without any delay in line with foolproof security arrangements to tackle anti-social elements.

Since ‘9/11’ Pakistan has been at the epicenter of both terrorism and the war against it. Pakistan has suffered particularly excessively from the social, economic, and human costs due to terrorism.

Pakistan has been on the front line in the international war against terrorism. The Soviet–Afghan war, which began in 1979, provided a breeding ground for terrorism in the region.

This altered the very character of the existing Pakistani society. The withdrawal of the Soviets revealed a Pakistani society forced into violence, plaguing Pakistan with Kalashnikov culture.

This resulted in the significant loss of innocent lives as well as the loss of economic revenue. With the threat of terrorism, normal business requires more time and extra security. Thus, terrorism leads to a general slowdown in economic activity.

Thus, the immediate costs of terrorist acts were loss of human lives, destruction of property and infrastructure, and curtailment of short-term economic activity. Terrorism created uncertainty, reduced confidence, and increased risk perceptions, which led to lower rates of investment and economic growth.

Pakistan also suffered a loss of billions of dollars. At a certain time, Pakistan’s economic growth came to a near halt, not only because of the global financial crisis but also because of internal issues. These included a war on terror launched by security forces and the resultant displacement of some three million people from their homes.

Both the war on terror and the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) consumed a big chunk of the government’s financial resources, thus widening the fiscal deficit and halting economic growth.

Apart from fighting the fresh wave of terrorism, leaders need to plan a suitable development model, based on respect for each individual and group, tolerance, non-discrimination, non-violence, equality of opportunity, solidarity, safekeeping, and participation of all people. Alleviation of poverty, illiteracy, lack of democracy, political problems, and the increasing sense of deprivation is also essential to make Pakistan stable and safe.