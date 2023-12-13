Cricket Australia has stated to Usman Khawaja and said that we support the expression of personal opinions of players.

Cricket Australia says, “But there are ICC rules in this regard, these rules prohibit the expression of personal messages, we expect players to follow these rules.”

It should be noted that Usman Khawaja wore slogans in support of Palestine in his training shoes yesterday.

The slogans ‘Freedom is the right of all and all lives are equal’ were written on Usman Khawaja’s shoes.

According to Australian media, Usman Khawaja intends to show solidarity with Palestine during the first Test against Pakistan.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will start on Thursday in Perth.