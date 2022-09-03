The new Priyanka Chopra’s drama Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden, has managed to surpass all previous record-holders for highest cost per episode.

While the production apparently completed up in December, the initial anticipated budget for the programme was $160 million.

The production’s total cost has now increased by $75 million, bringing it to $250 million.

An apparent disagreement in vision that led to the departure of half the creative team is being proposed as the cause of this.

As a result, many reshoots for the seven-episode TV series were required, which is growing expensive.