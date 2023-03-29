Priyanka Chopra has also revealed some startling details about her time spent working in the Bollywood film industry.

The Anjaana Anjaani actress revealed that colorism is pervasive in the business while speaking with Dax Shepherd on his show.

She said, citing herself as an example, “I was lightened up in many photos. through makeup and then intense illumination. I still recall a tune. It was titled “Chitti Dudh kudi,” which is Hindi for “a girl who is as white as milk.” I’m not that white, but I had to lighten up a lot for the role.

Additionally, PC has previously appeared in numerous fairness ads. But over time, she came to understand how harmful these advertisements were to her.

“I remember being referred to as the dusky actress when I first began working in the film industry, and I was like, ‘What is dusky? Why is it important? But since you’re involved in the cosmetics industry, I created an advertisement for a fairness cream. An actress’ career direction is greatly influenced by a beauty brand. And those lotions were being sold by all the cosmetic companies.

Priyanka Chopra has recently made headlines after disclosing the true reasons behind her decision to leave Bollywood and relocate to the USA for employment.

Priyanka Chopra is getting ready for the Citadel premiere in the meantime. She is also working on Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.