Priyanka Chopra, a United Nations goodwill ambassador, and other Indian celebrities are receiving criticism for speaking out over Mahsa Amini’s killing in Iran but remaining silent on human rights atrocities against Muslims in her home country, India.

Chopra, 40, who resides in the United States, took to Instagram, where she has over 82 million followers, to express her support for the Iranian protesters, praising women for standing up to the regime and encouraging followers to “remain aware and be outspoken.”

“To guarantee that this movement has a long-term impact,” she said, “we must hear their call, comprehend the challenges, and then join in with our collective voices.”

Irani women are demonstrating in support of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in detention after being held for failing to wear her hijab “correctly.” Thousands of people have flocked to the streets to protest the government, openly burning their hijabs and cutting their hair. Hundreds of people have been killed as a result of the pandemonium.

Chopra said she was “awed” by these women’s fortitude, adding that it was “not simple to risk your life, defy the patriarchal institution, and fight for your rights.”