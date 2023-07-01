Film fans were thrilled to hear about Farhan Akhtar’s new movie Jee Le Zaraa because it will focus on women and feature the outstanding actresses Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra. Another cinematic adventure in the vein of Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara was highly anticipated by fans. Recent rumours, however, claim that Priyanka Chopra has chosen to leave the production, which has changed the buzz surrounding the movie.

Priyanka Chopra has left Jee Le Zaraa, according to a tweet, and Kiara Advani is now being considered for the part. However, neither the actor nor the director have made an official announcement about the change. Fans have started making predictions about who would make the best replacement right away, according to FilmFare. Some people think Anushka Sharma would be the ideal candidate, but others think Deepika Padukone may add an interesting dimension to the movie.

The project was previously delayed due to schedule issues amongst the performers, according to a source. Due of her Hollywood commitments, Priyanka Chopra was unable to commit to shooting in 2023 and suggested that Jee Le Zaraa should shoot in 2024. Farhan was open to the idea, but Alia Bhatt had already committed to roles in 2024 films like Baiju Bawra and The Ramayana. She was unable to meet the film’s filming dates in the next year due to the rigorous nature of these two projects. As a result, Farhan made the decision to postpone the movie until the time was appropriate,” the insider alleged.

The next phase of the movie is uncertain as fans wait for official word from the actor and the director regarding Priyanka Chopra’s departure from Jee Le Zaraa.