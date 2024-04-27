Lahore: The government has prepared a plan to privatize 5 profitable power companies.

According to sources in the Ministry of Privatization, the power companies that will be privatized include Lesco, Fesco, Isco, Mapco and Gapco, while in the first phase it has been decided to form new boards of these companies.

Sources say that the 12-member board has sent the summary to the cabinet for final approval and these 12 members will be the directors of the five boards and these members will look after all matters including privatization.

According to the sources, the proposal of the Ministry of Energy to privatize loss-making companies has been rejected, while the privatization of discos is also feared to increase the cost of electricity.