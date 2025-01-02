Karachi: The financial proposal was opened at the bidding ceremony for the privatization of Islamabad International Airport at the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) Headquarters in Karachi, in which it was offered to give 47.25 percent of the project scope as concession fee to PAA.

According to the PAA spokesperson, the financial bid opening/financial bid ceremony for the privatization of Islamabad International Airport was held at the Pakistan Airports Authority Headquarters in Karachi, where the financial proposal submitted by the TERG Consortium on October 7 was opened.

He said that in this financial proposal, it has been offered to give 47.25 percent of the project scope as concession fee to Pakistan Airports Authority, while the reference percentage was fixed at 56 percent.

The spokesperson said that the offer will now be sent to IFC, the transaction advisor, for a detailed review.

He said that IFC will submit its review report to PAA by January 9, 2025 and the final decision to award the concept will be taken after the review by the Pakistan Airports Authority and the approval of the federal cabinet.