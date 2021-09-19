ISLAMABAD: On the directions of IG Islamabad Police Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, the private vehicles parked at the police stations since long time are being shifted to some other suitable place.

According to the officials, the step would help improve civic look at the police stations besides proving a harbinger of change in the police culture.

They said as the vehicles are being shifted to some other proper place, it is being ensured that the vehicles are secure.

The vehicles in police custody would be handed over to their real owners after thorough process and those unclaimed would be auctioned.

IGP Islamabad, in a message, has asked the concerned officials to entertain the visitors cordially that he believed would help improve police image in the public eyes.

He said it is the duty of every official to earn respect for the department.

It is to mention here that the IGP had some times back visited the police stations and ordered shifting of the vehicles to some other place.