Fahad Altaf

RAWALPINDI: A prisoner, wanted by British police in connection with a murder case, suffered critical injuries on ear after a massive brawl broke out in hospital of Adyala Jail between a group of hardcore inmates apprantly over use of mobile phone and internet device, well placed sources disclosed to The Patriot Daily on Saturday.

The injured inmate identified as Abdul Karim was moved to ward for medical treatment, whereas the other inmates were locked in Kasoori Chaki by the jail administration, they said.

Abdul Karim is wanted by UK police in a suspected murder case as he along with wife fled from England. He will be extradited by the government of Pakistan on request of Federal Investigation Agency,” said a senior officer of Punjab Prisons Department. A high level inquiry has also been initiated in the incident, he said.

According to sources, a bloody clash occured between Abdul Karim and Dr Irfan in hospital of jail on issue of using mobile phone for more than time allowed by the providers. “Dr Irfan, who is completing 25 year imprisonment, was talking on mobile phone with his relatives in jail hospital when Abdul Karim raised objection over using mobile phone for more time. On this, a brawl occurred between the two inmates,” they said adding the other inmates Raja Shahid, Raja Raheed (who is convicted in traffic warden murder case) and Raja Shahid also jumped in the fight. Resultantly, Abdul Karim suffered cuts on ear and was moved to ward where doctors put stiches on his ear. Later on, the jail authorities have locked the inmates in Chaki of hospital as punishment.

Sources also revealed that these five prisoners are possessing two smart phones along with an internet device and use to contact with families and other friends outside the jail. They said the five inmates are enjoying this facility against hefty bribe to jail management. They said Abdul Karim had informed his parents in UK over phone about torture he was placed under inmates in jail. They said the parents of Karim had brought matter into notice of a powerful provincial minister who ordered jail authorities to take action against prisoners involved in beating UK national. Another source claimed that the inmates wrestled with each other after jail authorities seized mobile phones and net device during a search operation. “Mobile phones were recovered from possession of Raja Shahid and he has suspicion over Abdul Karim on which he (Raja) asked his Mushakati Pathan to beat Karim,” the source added.

Source said Chief Warder Matah is alleged involved in providing inmates the facility of mobile phones against bribe.

Superintendent of jail was not available for his comments.