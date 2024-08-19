Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, on Sunday said that the restoration of Pakistan’s economy was the government most significant challenge.

Speaking to a private news channel, Ahsan Iqbal said that with dedicated efforts, the country would return to a path of progress and development in the next two to three years.

The government was committed to address these issues and steering the country towards stability, “he said.

Replying to a question, he said that the country was facing economic difficulties today because an “inexperienced individual” was brought into power in 2018.

He further said that despite the challenges, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will overcome these financial hardships, as they done it in the past.