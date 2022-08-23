Prior to the crucial ACC T20 Asia Cup, which will take place on August 27 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan and India received a significant boost; however, it was in a different format.The traditional rivals have advanced in the most recent ICC one-day international (ODI) rankings, inching closer to the top two nations, New Zealand and England.

The boost came after Pakistan defeated the Netherlands 3-0 and India defeated Zimbabwe by the same margin in their respective series. This helped them gain critical rating points.With 107 rating points, Pakistan has risen to the fourth spot in the standings, while India has 111 points and is now in third place.

After putting up outstanding performances in their respective series, both countries will now square off in the Asia Cup on August 28 (Sunday), one day into the competition.