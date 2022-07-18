SRILANKA: In an effort to prevent violence ahead of a vote in parliament later this week to pick a new president, Sri Lanka’s acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe issued instructions late on Sunday for a state of emergency in the troubled island nation.

Since public protests against the government’s handling of a worsening economic crisis and a lingering shortage of necessities took hold in April, Sri Lanka’s beleaguered leaders have declared a state of emergency numerous times.

The notification stated that these steps were need to be taken in order to maintain essential supplies and services, guarantee public safety, maintain public order, andcommunity’s daily operations.After president Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the nation to escape a popular uprising against his administration, Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency last week, although it was not formally announced or gazetted.

Wickremesinghe, who took office as acting president on July 15, proclaimed a new state of emergency late on Sunday. The administration has not officially released the details of the emergency’s legislative restrictions.

In the past, the military has been called in to make arrests, hold people in detention, inspect private property, and quell demonstrations.

Colombo, the nation’s business hub, was peaceful on Monday morning, with both cars and pedestrians using the streets.

State of emergency declarations are increasingly the government’s go-to response, according to Bhavani Fonseka, senior researcher at the Centre for Policy Alternatives.