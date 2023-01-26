Maryam Nawaz Sharif, senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will go for Pakistan today (Thursday), as political tensions in the nation grow in advance of the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The former prime minister’s daughter, who fled to London in October of last year after the Lahore High Court ordered the return of her passport that had been impounded in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, is now in charge of organising the party’s reorganisation.

Ms. Sharif is anticipated to arrive in Lahore on January 28 after stopping for a day in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before travelling to Pakistan.

As they have already begun making arrangements to receive her, a sizable contingent of PML-N leaders and members are anticipated to greet Maryam Nawaz at the airport.

According to sources, the PML-N bigwig would attend the organisational trips with the provincial leadership, and following her return, she would hold a news conference to reveal a political action plan.