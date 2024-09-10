Sheikha Mehra, the daughter of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, introduced a perfume called ‘Talaq’.

According to media reports, 30-year-old Princess Sheikha Mehra Al Maktoum has announced the launch of her new perfume on the photo and video sharing platform Instagram.

Princess Sheikha Mehra of Dubai has introduced this perfume under her brand M1.

The princess, who is active on social media and has 9.8 lakh followers on Instagram, had initially released a video in this regard before the launch of her perfume.

Read more: Princess Sheikha Mehra of Dubai announces divorce after one year of marriage.The video featured a montage of broken glass, black petals and a black panther.

Princess has unveiled the bottle which is black in color and has ‘Diverse’ written on it.

It should be noted that in July, Sheikha Mehra announced divorce from her husband after just one year of marriage, while the couple had their first child in May 2024.