Prince Harry is one of Queen Elizabeth’s eight grandchildren. He was born into a life of luxury and privilege most people could only dream about. While Harry is similar to his brother, Prince William, and their cousins, he also stands out in one way. Harry, in fact, has the least education out of all of Her Majesty’s adult grandchildren.

Harry attended elite private schools for much of his childhood, including the prestigious Eton College, which his brother also went to.

While many people who graduated from Eton went on to attend universities, Harry decided to attend the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst instead. He spent almost a year in training before joining the Blues and Royals regiment in the British Army

Afterwards, Harry wanted to serve his country on the front line with his fellow soldiers. As a result, he was deployed to Afghanistan a few times from 2007 to 2013. However, because of his high profile status, he could only serve for a few months at a time before his presence got discovered and he had to leave.

While a lot of people have college memories to look back on, Harry has his military days. He often talks positively about his experience in the army and the camaraderie he established with the other soldiers. It’s clear the military was a great fit for Harry, and he thrived in its environment.