Prince Harry is said to have spiraled and developed ‘even more anxieties’ about Lilibet and Archie’s future visits to the UK.

This revelation has been brought to light by royal specialist Kinsey Schofield, in her interview with the Daily Star. She began by emphasizing Prince Harry’s genuine concerns about Archie and Lilibet.

Ms. Schofield was reported in the publication as saying, “I don’t think Harry is being manipulative about the security situation at all.” I believe Harry is truly terrified.

I believe Harry is genuinely concerned for his own and his family’s safety.”Because as a child, his mother would pull over and sob hysterically because she couldn’t manage all of the men who were tailing their automobile.” And he’s sitting there, possibly in his booster seat, absolutely powerless to change the circumstance.”

During her interview, Ms. Schofield also mentioned Prince Harry’s childhood trauma with Princess Diana, admitting, “As a guy, you are reared being told that you need to defend your wife, you need to protect your family, you need to be protective.”

"You're supposed to be this character. And I believe he struggled because he couldn't save his mother. So, while I am aware that they are hypersensitive to security, I think there is a significant concern there."

“I think there is a significant concern there,” she stated before concluding. I really believe that Prince Harry is acting out of fear.”