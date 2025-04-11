Pakistan and Belarus have agreed to send more than 150,000 trained and skilled youth from Pakistan to Belarus, and agreements have also been signed between the two countries to increase military cooperation and trade.

According to Express News, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Belarus on an official visit where he was warmly welcomed by the host President Alexander Lukashenko, the armed forces saluted him and presented a guard of honor, and the national anthems of both countries were played.

After the reception, a ceremony was held in which officials from both countries signed various agreements and MoUs. An agreement was signed between the Ministry of Defense of Pakistan and Belarus to increase military cooperation.

An agreement was also signed between Pakistan’s TDAP (Trade Development Authority) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Belarus, and an agreement was also signed between the Belarusian Department of Posts and Pakistan Post, which aims to create facilities between postal items.

Meanwhile, MoUs were also signed between the two countries in various sectors.

Earlier, a bilateral meeting was held between the President of Belarus and the Prime Minister of Pakistan at the House of Freedom in Belarus. It was decided to send more than 150,000 trained and skilled youth from Pakistan to Belarus, and it was agreed to formulate a plan of action soon in this regard.

It was agreed between the two that joint work will be done in the agricultural sector and the production of agricultural machinery, cooperation in the production of electric vehicles, buses and food security will be increased, defense cooperation and business-to-business cooperation will be increased.

The two leaders discussed various issues including trade, investment and regional affairs. Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the recent positive progress in all aspects of relations between Pakistan and Belarus.