ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will pay an important visit to Central Asia next week.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, preparations for Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have been completed. Shahbaz Sharif will pay a two-day visit to Azerbaijan on February 24. He will pay a two-day visit to Uzbekistan on the 25th and 26th.

During the visits to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, memorandums of understanding and agreements on energy, defense, mutual connectivity, transport connectivity, trade and investment are expected to be signed.

Trade and investment agreements worth $2 billion are expected to be signed during the visit to Azerbaijan. The Prime Minister will also meet with Azerbaijani businessmen and heads of companies in Baku.

In Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister will meet President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani leadership. Important discussions will be held on the Trans-Afghan Railway Corridor during the visit to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Under this project, there will be discussions on connecting Central Asia with South Asia through railways. During his visit to Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Abdullah Aripov.