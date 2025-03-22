ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif left Jeddah for Islamabad after completing his visit to Saudi Arabia. Governor Jeddah His Excellency Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi saw off the Prime Minister at the airport.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid an official visit to Saudi Arabia from March 19 to 22, 2025. The visit to Saudi Arabia aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, enhance economic cooperation and promote investment between the two countries.

Read more: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif performs Umrah

During the visit, the Prime Minister met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister His Excellency Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud. In the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to promote trade, enhance partnership in key sectors and facilitate broader economic cooperation.

Read more: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif visits Masjid-e-Nabawi, visits the Shrine of the Prophet (PBUH), performs Nawafil prayers in Riyadh Al-Jannah

In addition, the Prime Minister also met with Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and the Head of the Task Force for Economic Affairs, Muhammad Al-Tajweeri. The meeting discussed strengthening economic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and bringing more Saudi investment to Pakistan.

At the end of the visit, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif visited the Shrine of the Prophet (PBUH) in Madinah and performed Umrah along with a delegation in Makkah.