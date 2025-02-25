ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from Baku after concluding his two-day visit to Azerbaijan.

According to official media, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Tashkent for his two-day visit to Uzbekistan at the special invitation of the President of Uzbekistan, His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdullah Aripov, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiar Saidov, Tashkent Mayor Shavkat Umarzakov, Uzbek Ambassador to Pakistan Alisher Takhtayev and Pakistani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Ahmed Farooq, among other high-ranking diplomatic and government officials, welcomed the Prime Minister.

A decorated contingent of the Uzbek Armed Forces was also present at the Tashkent airport to welcome the Prime Minister and the Pakistani delegation.

The Prime Minister will visit the Independence Monument in Tashkent, where he will lay a wreath and pay tribute to the great historical figures of Uzbekistan and express his best wishes for the construction and development of Uzbekistan and the zealous and hardworking Uzbek people.

The Prime Minister will be given a tour of the 3,000-year-old history of Uzbekistan carved on the monument and will be briefed.

The Prime Minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with Uzbek President His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in which they will discuss further promotion of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan in the fields of regional relations, trade, investment, energy, defense, security, regional stability and education.

The two leaders will also discuss global and regional issues of mutual interest. After the meeting, MoUs and agreements on bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan will also be signed.

To enhance cooperation between the business and investment communities of Pakistan and Uzbekistan, a Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum will also be held in Tashkent, in which the Prime Minister will participate and address.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Techno-Park established in Tashkent to observe the construction industry of Uzbekistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are part of the Pakistani delegation to the Prime Minister’s visit to Uzbekistan.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was seen off by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan His Excellency Yakub Abdullah Olu Ayubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafayev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khizr Farkhadov, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin and senior diplomatic and government officials.