TASHKENT: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited the Independence Monument in Tashkent on the first day of his two-day visit to Uzbekistan and said that the visit reaffirmed the need to work together for shared values ​​and a bright future.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister visited the Independence Monument in Tashkent and was accompanied by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdullah Arepov on the occasion.

The statement said that the visit reflects the commitment to highlight the shared historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and to further deepen bilateral relations.

A high-level Pakistani delegation led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif laid a wreath at the monument, which symbolizes Uzbekistan’s glorious history and journey towards independence.

The Prime Minister appreciated Uzbekistan’s progress and ability to overcome challenges, describing it as similar to Pakistan’s struggle for freedom and development.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the Independence Monument is a testament to the courage and determination of the Uzbek people, Pakistan and Uzbekistan share a common vision for peace, prosperity and regional connectivity.

He said that this visit is a reaffirmation of our shared values ​​and the need to work together for a bright future.

During the visit to the monument, the Prime Minister was also briefed about the 3,000-year history of the Uzbek nation and its heroes.

Later, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with the top Uzbek leadership, which will focus on increasing cooperation in trade, energy and cultural exchanges. Both countries are committed to promoting regional connectivity and economic inclusion.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to Uzbekistan is an important step towards strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries. During the visit, MoUs and agreements on cooperation in the fields of agriculture, regional connectivity, technology and education will be signed between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, which will further promote relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.