The Prime Minister praised and paid tribute to the professional skills of the relevant officers and personnel of the security forces for killing 9 terrorists of Fitna al-Kharij in two different operations.

Prime Minister Shahnaz Sharif says that the fight against the monster of terrorism will continue until it is completely eradicated from the country. In this war against terrorism, the entire nation, including me, stands by the side of our brave security forces.

The officers and personnel of the security forces are working day and night for the security of the country, putting their lives on the line. The entire Pakistani nation pays tribute to its brave forces.